uppsc: UPPSC PCS Main 2021: UPPSC PCS main application starts, find out when and how to apply for the exam? – uppsc pcs main 2021 online form published on uppsc.up.nic.in, step of application and date of examination here

Highlights The UPPSC PCS main exam will be held on 28th January 2022.

Completed the main exam form by 28th December 2021.

400 vacancies will be filled.

UPPSC PCS Main 2021 Online Form: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued application for UPPSC PCS 2021 Main Examination. Candidates who are eligible for the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam can register online for the main (UPPSC 2021 main form) exam by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Online registration has started from 13th December, interested and eligible candidates can fill online application till 28th December 2021.



When is the UPPSC PCS main exam? (UPPSC PCS Main Exam Date)

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam (UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021) was conducted on 24th October and results were announced on 01st December 2021. The main exam will be held on January 28, 2022. Before filling up the UPPSC PCS Application 2021, candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully. Details of how to apply and vacancies can be seen below. A direct link to the application is also given below.

Also read: NVS Jobs 2021: Recruitment for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Salary up to 2 lakhs under 7th CPC

UPPSC PCS MAIN 2021: Remember these dates

Online application starts: 13 December 2021

Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021

Last date for submission of examination fee: 28 December 2021

Last chance to revise the application: 28 December 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 04 January 2022 (till 05 pm)

UPPSC PCL Main Exam Date: 28 January 2022

Vacancy details

A total of 400 vacancies in the combined state higher subordinate services will be filled through this recruitment drive by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). For which online application was invited from 05 February to 02 March 2021.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 185, SC or ST candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105 and candidates with disability category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25. Candidates pay the examination fee through State Bank of India SBI Mops Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card or E-Challan Fee mode.

Also read: RRB Group D: Railways has activated the Group D application modification link, how to correct the form

UPPSC PCS 2021 How to fill up the main online form: Learn how to apply online

Step 1: On the home page of UPPSC’s official website, click on the link ‘Fill in the online details for United States / Higher Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 202’.

Step 2: Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth, link, domicile, category and verification code.

Step 3: Click on Verify Details and go ahead.

Step 4: Pay the examination fee.

Step 5: View the complete form and click Save or Submit.

Step 6: Once the UPPSC PCS 2021 application is submitted, download it and get a hard copy.

Hard copy of UPPSC PCS Main Application Form has to be submitted by 04 January 2022 to the Secretary, Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh, Examination Department-III by registered post or directly at the inquiry counter of the Commission.

Direct link to UPPSC PCL main exam form

Official website