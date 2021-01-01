UPPSC: UPPSC Result 2021 Announced for Total 1190 Medical Officer Vacancies, Here is the direct link – uppsc Result 2021 Total 1190 Medical Officer Announced for Vacancy

Highlights UPPSC Medical Officer announces results.

A total of 1190 vacancies for Pediatrician and Anesthesiologist posts.

Check the results on the official website.

UPPSC Recruitment Results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of interviews for the posts of Pediatrician and Anesthesiologist. Candidates appearing for this recruitment (UPPSC Medical Officer Jobs) can check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Commission for interview.



UPPSC Vacancy Details

In fact, through the UPPSC recruitment drive, a total of 3620 vacancies were created for the posts of medical officers in various trades. There are 600 vacancies for Pediatricians and 590 vacancies for Anesthesiologists. That is, both were interviewed for a total of 1190 vacancies.

More than 800 vacancies (UPPSC results 2021)

A total of 181 candidates have been selected for the post of Pediatrician and 114 for the post of Anesthesiologist. However, due to shortage of qualified candidates, 419 posts of pediatricians and 476 posts of anesthesiologists are vacant, against which new recruitment will be made.

Interviews were conducted in July-August 2021

The commission conducted interviews for the posts of pediatricians and anesthesiologists in Uttar Pradesh from July 26 to 30 and from August 2 to August 4. Interviews were conducted in two shifts of 10.00 am and 2.00 pm.

UPPSC Medical Officer Results 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘RESULT OF ADVT’. No. 1 / 2021-2022, Department of Medical and Health Services UP (Allopathy) / Medical Officer (Grade-2) Pediatrician, S-08/03 ”or“ Advertising Result. No. 1 / 2021-2022, Department of Medical and Health Services UP (Allopathy) / Medical Officer (Grade-2) E Nesthist, S-08/02 “

Step 3: The result will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check results and download.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

