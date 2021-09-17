UPPSC: Vivekananda passed UPPCS exam in his first attempt after self-study uppsc success stories

UPPSC: Vivekanand Singh secured 27th rank in his first attempt in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam. Vivekananda did his graduation in engineering and after completing his graduation, he worked in a private company for four years. During his private job, he thought of joining the civil service and started preparing for the UPPCS in 2016. After this he got success in UPPCS Exam 2017. He got the post of Assistant District Employment Officer.

Vivekanand Singh told about his preparation that he used to follow the strategy for this exam to be held in three steps. He read NCERT books from class 5 to 12 to prepare for UPPCS pre exam. His basic was prepared from these books. Through these books, he prepared well for the pre exam. He took the help of limited sources for his preparation. He did not use too many sources for a topic so that his time would not be wasted.

Vivekananda believes that sources should be limited so that you do not waste your time by getting stuck in any topic. The syllabus of UPPSC is very big and the time is short, so the studies should be completed keeping in mind the time. He paid more attention to answer writing in the preparation of mains.

PCS and ACF / RFO exam is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Through these exams, Group A and Group B officers are selected for the administrative services of the state government. The exam is conducted in three phases. Prelims and Mains Exam and Interview. There are two papers in the prelims exam. There are 8 papers in the Mains exam.

