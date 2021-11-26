Uproar again in Gurugram: Villagers sat down to perform Havan at the place of Namaz, said – paying tribute to the martyrs of Mumbai attack

In Gurugram, the local people occupied the designated prayer place near Sector 37 police station and started performing havan. On receiving information about the protest, heavy police force was deployed.

Report- Pavneet Singh Chaddha: Controversy continues in Gurugram, Haryana over places for open namaz. The controversy continued this Friday as well. Locals occupied the Namaz site near Sector 37 police station.

Locals from villages of Mohammadpur Jharsa, Khandsa, Narsinghpur and Khatola of Gurugram occupied the designated Namaz venue near Sector 37 police station and conducted Havan ceremony. At this place, people of the Muslim community offer Namaz every Friday. People performing havan here said that this program has been organized in the memory of 26/11 martyrs on the 13th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks.

Before the havan, the protesters had given a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office that they were going to organize the program, after which a heavy police force was deployed near the ground. On Friday afternoon, more than 100 people reached this open ground and started performing havan.

Avneesh Raghav, a businessman from Khandsa village, who was involved in the organizers of the havan, said on this matter that no one has spoken directly to the administration on behalf of those people. Some people of the Gram Panchayat of his village had given a memorandum to the DC. He said- “We decided to perform a havan here to pay homage to the martyrs who were martyred in the Mumbai terror attacks. We do this every year. Earlier, we used to worship in other villages – Mohammadpur and Narsinghpur. Now, we are doing it here in Khandsa. We chose this place because we do not have any other place in this village. It has nothing to do with Namaz”.

Raghav further said that this area is an industrial centre. People should not offer Namaz on the streets here. There have been incidents of crime here many times. I am not saying that there are all anti-social elements coming here, but it should be investigated.

Apart from this, Dinesh Bharti, President of Bharat Mata Vahini was also included in this group of protesters. Bharti has earlier led protests against Friday prayers in Sector 47. He was also arrested in April for promoting enmity between communities.

Initially, a group of Muslim community who had gathered for prayers near the grounds started leaving without offering prayers. However, a group of around 25 people led by Muslim Ekta Manch president Shahzad Khan finally offered prayers a few meters away from where the havan ceremony was held.

After offering prayers, Khan said that some people were trying to disturb the harmony between the communities in the city. This site is included in the list where permission has been given by the administration and the recently constituted committee to offer Friday prayers. Still some groups are adopting such tactics to disrupt Namaz. However, the Deputy Commissioner could not be contacted on this matter.