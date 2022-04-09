Uproar in Imran Khan minister Fawad Chaudhry press conference outside Supreme Court said journalists are brought on rent in Pakistan

The situation in Pakistan is not good. The conditions are getting worse day by day. While the Imran government is in trouble due to political instability, on the other hand the situation of unity is not being created due to mutual conflict in the opposition. Hearing is going on in the Supreme Court regarding the dissolution of Pakistan Parliament. The court says that all the parties come forward only then can a decision be taken on it. Judgment cannot be given after hearing one side.

The latest situation is that Imran Khan government’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhary clashed with journalists during a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. When journalists asked the minister how Farah Khan had fled the country, he got enraged and started arguing.

He spoke words like “were called to work for money and on rent” to journalists. There was a lot of debate with the journalists about this. This caused an uproar there. When the journalists asked the minister to apologize, he refused and boycotted the press conference. After this the journalists started shouting slogans. Said that the hooliganism of the government would not work.

Farah Khan is a close friend of Bushra Bibi, the third wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those who are accused of taking money and getting the officers transferred and posted as desired. The country’s opposition parties say that they have extorted huge amounts from the officials and have scammed about six billion Pakistani rupees. It is being told in the media report that she has gone out of the country with 90 thousand dollars. A picture of her has surfaced, in which she is sitting in the plane.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz says that Imran Khan is responsible for the latest situation in the country. Said that Imran Khan should now prepare to go to jail, not elections. Said that he is destroying the country by working against the constitution. Said that he is selling the country and sending money out of here.

In view of the recent political crisis, Imran Khan recommended President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. On this, President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly. It was said that elections would be held there in 90 days, but the Election Commission of Pakistan refused to hold a fresh general election in three months.

On the other hand, the opposition got furious on the dissolution of the National Assembly and went to the Supreme Court. The hearing on this is still on. No government has completed five years in the history of Pakistan so far. The tenure of the Imran Khan government was to be completed in August 2023, but due to political crisis, it fell a year and a half ago.