Uproar over this picture of Australian athlete, not only the general public against the troll, the PM also raised his voice

Trolls are a big challenge on social media. However, people often consider it better to keep distance than to get involved with trolls. But, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, taking the side of a female player, heard the trolls only. Trolls were making lewd comments on a picture of female football player Tyla Harris. Responding to this development, the Australian PM called the troll ‘sneaky worms’. Actually, the female football player had a tremendous kick while doing it. His full leg is visible in the photograph. On Tuesday, this picture of him was published online by Brocaster. Harris is a member of the Australia Football League Women’s (AFLW) team.

When trolls started making lewd comments on the picture, Harris reacted to it, calling it ‘sexual abuse’. However, the broadcaster took down the photo after seeing the dirty and derogatory comments. However, he later re-uploaded it apologizing and said that the wrong message was sent by him deleting the picture. We will try to eliminate trolls from our page.

We’re sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message. Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we’ll work harder to ban trolls from our pages. Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we’ll continue to celebrate women’s footy. pic.twitter.com/p24Ll08LRC — 7AFL (@7AFL) March 19, 2019

The incident sparked an ideological debate across Australia. People started posting tweets and Facebook posts in favor of the female football player. In this sequence, on Thursday, Australian PM Scott Morrison reprimanded the trolling people. “I think they (trolls) are worms,” ​​he told reporters in Melbourne. They are all a sneaky worm and they need to wake themselves up.” During this, PM Morrison said that such elements should not be treated as human but like insects.

The 21-year-old female football player said that she would not make any police complaint in this regard. She wants more media coverage on this issue so that the abusers will at least think twice. Harris said, “I don’t mind commenting and criticizing my football. But, the comments made were absolutely inappropriate and my family members will also read such comments. Harris thanked the people around the world for their support on this issue and said that the support they are getting is also quite surprising. This is enough to put a slap on the face of those who use abusive language on social media.