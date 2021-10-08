UPRVUNL: Admit card issued for recruitment in electricity department in UP, here is the link and method to download

UPRVUNL: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee). Candidates who applied for UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021 can download their call letters through the official website of UPRVUNL i.e. uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL JE CBT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 21, 24 and 25 October 2021 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below. Through this recruitment process, 196 posts of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Postcode 1), Mechanical (Postcode 2), Electronics / Control & Instrumentation (Postcode 3), Computer (Postcode 4) will be recruited.

How to Download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021

In order to download the UPRVUNL admit card, candidates have to first visit the official website uprvunl.org.

On the homepage of the website, you will see the public notice flashing. Under that you will have to ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Postcode 1), Mechanical (Postcode 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Postcode 3), Computer (Postcode 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021’ link will be found. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open.

Now login by entering your User ID and Password.

As soon as you login, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you will be able to download your admit card and take a print out of it.