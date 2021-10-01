UPRVUNL announced the result for sarkari naukri in electricity department at uprvunl.org, check here the direct link

UPRVUNL Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the result of Computer Based Examination conducted for the post of Technician Grade 2 and Assistant Engineer (Electronics & Instrumentation). Candidates UPRVUNL Result UPRVUNL official website i.e.uprvunl.org You can check your result through The direct link to check UPRVUNL Result is given below. Candidates can also download the UPRVUNL TG2 Result and UPRVUNL AE Result from the prescribed link.

Candidates qualifying the online test will be called for interview round. Such candidates will be issued their call letter for interview through email and will also be available on the official website. UPRVUNL Interview will be held on 11th & 12th October 2021. UPRVUNL TG2 CBT was held on 14th, 15th & 17th July 2021, while UPRVUNL AE exam was held on 19th July 2021.

Candidates to check their result, first of all visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

There you have to go to the result section. In the Result section you will find Regarding CBT result of AE (T) E & M (Electronics and Instrumentation), (Post Code-3) and TG-II (Electrician), (Post Code-11) & schedule of Documents Verification for the post of TG-II (Electrician), (Post code-11) against advertisement no. Click on the link ‘U-37/UPRVUSA/2019’.

After clicking, a new page will open.

This will be a PDF file. Your result will be there in this PDF file itself.

In this, the details of the candidates who have been selected for the next round will be given. You can download it and take a print out of it.

