UPRVUNL declared the result for assistant engineer, account officer pharmacist and technician, check details here

UPRVUNL: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for different posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M (Computer Science), Account Officer (Trainee), Pharmacist and Technician Grade-II (Instrument). have been declared. Candidates who appeared in the UPRVUNL Recruitment Exam-2019 can check their result online on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Generation Service Commission, uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Recruitment Exam-2019 for these posts was held on April 5, 2021. The notification released on the official website contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have been declared qualified in the computer based examination of these posts.

How to Check UPRVUNL CBT Result 2019

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Generation Service Commission, uprvunl.org.

Go to the Public Notices section on the homepage of the website.

There you will find “Regarding CBT result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M (Computer Science), (Post Code 04), Account Officer (Trainee), (Post Code-06), Pharmacist, (Post Code-09) & Technician Grade-II (Instrument), (Post Code-12) against Advt. No. U-37/UPRVUSA/2019” link will be found. Click on that link.

Now a new page will appear on the screen in front of you.

Now download it and this is the list of qualified candidates.