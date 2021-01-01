uprvunl jobs: UPRVUNL results 2021: Results of hundreds of vacancies in UP power department announced, here is the link – uprvunl recruitment results announced for various positions, live link here

Highlights UPRVUNL Recruitment Results 2021 released.

The recruitment test was conducted in April 2021.

There are more than 300 vacancies in the UP power department.

UPRVUNL Recruitment Results 2021: Uttar Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced the results of Recruitment 2019 (UPRVUNL Recruitment) Examination for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Assistant Review Officer, Pharmacist and Technician in various trades. Candidates appearing for this recruitment test can view their results on the official website uprvunl.org.



“Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M (Computer Science), (Post Code 04), Account Officer (Trainee), (Post Code-06), Advertisement No. U-37 / UPRVUSA / 2019 CBT Result has been issued for Pharmacist , (Post Code-09) and Technician Grade-II (Instrument), (Post Code-12) have been announced.

When was the exam?

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on 5th April for recruitment of various posts in UP Electricity Department (Up Power Department). The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the respective post.



UPVRUNL Vacancy Details

A total of 353 Assistant Engineer Trainees, Accounts Officers, Assistant Review Officers, Staff Nurses, Pharmacists and Technicians were recruited in UPVRUNL. Online applications are invited from 07 March 2020 to 29 July 2020. Examination

Also read: AIIMS Jobs 2021: 168 posts for professors, salary up to Rs 2 lakh under 7th CPC

UPVRUNL Results 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uprvunl.org.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click CARRER @ UPRVUNL.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the CBT results link here.

Step 4: A PDF list of results will open on the screen.

Step 5: Type ctrl + f here and find your roll number.

Step 6: Download this list and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: RPSC RAS ​​2021: Rajasthan RPSC RAS ​​Prelims Exam Date Announced, Schedule and Check Vacancy Details

UPRVUNL Recruitment Exam Result 2021 Direct Link

Official website

