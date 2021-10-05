uprvunl recruitment 2021 exam schedule released at official website, check details here

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited or UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 notification was released for the post of Junior Engineer. The recruitment started on June 3, 2021 and the last date to apply for the post was July 3, 2021. The exam date for the post of Junior Engineer has been released on the official website. The exam will begin on October 22, 2021 with the adherence to the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines. More details about the exam dates can be seen at uprvunl.org.

Admit card is one of the essential documents which they have to carry to the examination hall. The admit card will be available on the official website-uprvunl.org. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by login with the credentials like registration number and password. Exam dates are shared here.

Candidates can also check the complete exam schedule from here. The exam will be conducted in shifts and will be in CBT mode. Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. At the same time, the exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here is the complete schedule of the exam

Junior Engineer Trainee, Electrical October 21, 2021

Junior Engineer Trainee, Electrical October 24, 2021

Junior Engineer Trainee, Mechanical 24 October, 2021

Junior Engineer Trainee, Mechanical October 25, 2021

Junior Engineer Trainee, Electronics & Instrumentation November 1, 2021

Junior Engineer Trainee, Computer November 1, 2021

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 exam for the post of Junior Engineer will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, using hand sanitiser, and others. The exam will be of objective type and will have two parts. Candidates must note that there will be negative marking in the exam.

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Part 1 of the exam will consist of 150 questions from the syllabus of Diploma Engineering. Part 2 of the exam will have 50 objective type questions. Questions will be asked from General Knowledge, Reasoning and General Hindi. The direct link to check the notification is uprvunl.org/site/writereaddata/UploadNews/corrigendum/pdf/C_202110041719274907.pdf.

