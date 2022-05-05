UPS driver gunned down for taking too long to parallel park; shooter pleads guilty to attempted murder



A New York City man has pleaded guilty to shooting a United Parcel service worker while boarding a stolen Mercedes-Benz, after the deliveryman took too long to park parallel to his car, officials announced.

The Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office said in a press release on Thursday, January 2020 that “21-year-old Jahsin Osborne of Queens has been convicted of attempted murder for arbitrary shooting, among other charges.”

At around 3:30 pm on January 14, 2020, Osborne was sitting inside a stolen car when he allegedly got angry that the delivery man was taking too long to park, Katz said.

“The worker was trying to overturn and park the UPS truck when the driver of a white Mercedes started honking his car horn and objected to stopping the truck moving forward,” the release said. “The defendant, who was a passenger in a Mercedes, started yelling at the delivery worker and a verbal altercation ensued. As the Mercedes drove past the UPS truck, the defendant pulled out a black gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for extensive internal damage. Osborne, meanwhile, was charged separately for stealing a Mercedes, Katz said.

Osborne was also convicted of large-scale looting and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced May 19 and faces up to 17 years in prison.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.