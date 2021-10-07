UPSC: Abhishek Jain of Delhi cleared CSE in first attempt but became topper in second attempt with this strategy. Read his success story here

UPSC: After completing his graduation, Abhishek did coaching for about a year for the Civil Services Examination.

UPSC: Abhishek Jain is a resident of Delhi. His studies have also been done from here. After completing his schooling, Abhishek has completed his B.Com degree from Delhi University. Abhishek had decided at a very young age to do something in life that would help people. Then after some time he was determined to give the Civil Services Examination.

It was only after completing his graduation that Abhishek did coaching for about a year for the Civil Services Examination. He always had a very positive attitude towards this exam. Abhishek had prepared by considering his first attempt as the last one. Eventually, his hard work and determination resulted in Abhishek cracking the exam with 111th rank in his very first attempt.

Abhishek was allotted IRS with this rank but Abhishek always wanted to become an IAS officer. He believes that IRS has an important contribution in the building of the country, but by becoming an IAS, you can work for the society at the grassroots level. Due to this thinking, Abhishek had started training for IRS but along with it continued his studies for IAS as well. Then at the age of 24, Abhishek Jain had secured the desired post with 24th rank in the second attempt of the Civil Services Examination itself.

Abhishek believes that to prepare for the Civil Services Examination, study only from limited books but do revise again and again. Apart from studies, keep an eye on what is going on in the country and the world. For this, read the newspaper regularly and keep giving mock tests as well. He says that all the people preparing for this exam should prepare a strategy according to their ability. Also, identify your mistakes and try to improve them for better performance.

