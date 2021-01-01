UPSC Admit Card 2021: Download UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2021: EO AO Exam Call Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Admit Card 2021: UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 9th August. UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2021 link is available on the official website of UPSC Online at upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC exam for Informant Officer (EO) and Account Officer (AO) will be held on 05 September 2021. All those candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the UPSC Admit Card 2021 from the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “e – Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, EPFO, 2020” given on the website.

Step 3: Click on the link “Click Here”, given against “ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, EPFO, 2020” given there.

Step 4: UPSC EPFO ​​PDF will open, read the important instructions and click on ‘Yes’

Step 5: Select either ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2020.

Candidates will have to bring UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2021 along with two passport size photographs and photo ID like Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID to the exam. Without admit card candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Entrance to the UPSC EPFO ​​exam center venue will be closed at 09:50 hrs i.e. 10 minutes before the scheduled time of recruitment exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination venue after the closure of admission.





