UPSC: After four failed attempts Mamta Popat of Gujarat cleared exam in her fifth attempt. Read her success story here

UPSC: Mamta Popat hails from Gujarat. After completing his schooling, he did his graduation in chemistry and then got an MBA degree from GLS University. He started a job in GIDC only after completing his MBA. Mamta’s boss was an IAS officer and during her job, she advised Mamta to prepare for the civil services exam. Mamta followed this advice and started preparing for the UPSC exam. She gave her first attempt while on the job but she failed to clear the prelims exam as well. After this failure he realized that it is very difficult to prepare for UPSC exam with a job. Eventually Mamta left the job and then started focusing only on studies.

After hard work day and night, when Mamta gave the second attempt of UPSC exam, this time she also cleared the mains exam but then lost in the interview. Despite two failures, she did not get discouraged and started preparing again with the same spirit. However, even in the next attempt, Mamta failed to reach her destination. She passed the first two stages of the Civil Services Examination, but this time too, things got worse after appearing in the interview. Mamta was very disappointed with the failure of this time but still she continued to study. Mamta still had more difficulties to face. His biggest setback was when his name got stuck in the waiting list even after going to the interview in the fourth attempt.

Mamta was completely broken by the four consecutive failures due to only a few shortcomings. Despite the right strategy and hard work, she was not able to fulfill her dream. This time Mamta had decided not to give the UPSC exam. In such a situation, her husband supported her a lot and encouraged her to try again. Eventually, Mamta managed to crack her fifth attempt of the UPSC exam in 2017 with a 45th rank.

Mamta believes that to get success in this difficult examination, forgetting everything, one has to study day and night. Also, revision and regular practice is very important. Apart from this, it is also important to have a positive attitude and patience.

