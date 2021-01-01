UPSC: After four failed attempts, Sanjita secured AIR 10 in her fifth attempt. Read her motivational story here – UPSC: Even after four failures, she did not give up, then Sanjita topped in the fifth attempt

UPSC: Today we will tell you about the journey of Sanjita Mohapatra till she became an IAS officer. Sanjita hails from Rourkela, Odisha. He got his early education from the school in Rourkela. After this he has done B.Tech degree from Mechanical Engineering. Sanjita had dreamed of becoming an IAS since childhood, so she gave UPSC exam thrice only after graduation. Due to lack of preparation for UPSC exam, Sanjita could not even clear the prelims exam in all three attempts. After this failure, he joined a government job. However, he continued to prepare for the UPSC exam. He again started preparing for the exam and this time first tried to understand the exam pattern.

Sanjita used the internet a lot to prepare for the UPSC exam. Due to not being able to strike a balance between job and studies, he left his job so that he could concentrate all on his studies only. Then fate took a new turn in his life. Sanjita got married while preparing for UPSC exam. After marriage, her life changed a lot, but Sanjita did not let it affect her studies. After so much hard work, he gave the fourth attempt of the examination but he did not get success this time also. However, this time he did better than the previous attempts. Sanjita had failed to clear the exam but she did clear the prelims.

Sanjita was now just a few steps away from success. He worked day and night to clear the UPSC exam. Then in the year 2019, he gave his fifth attempt and this time not only passed the exam but also secured 10th rank. Sanjita focused most of the NCERT books for the exam. Apart from this, she used to read newspapers and news magazines regularly. He also did coaching for a few days for his optional subject Sociology, but for the rest of the preparation, he did self-study and along with it took recourse to mock tests and test series. In this journey, his family members also gave him full support.





