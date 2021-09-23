UPSC: Aishwarya Sharma of Bhopal cleared UPSC exam in her second attempt and got selected for IPS. Read her success story here

UPSC: Aishwarya Sharma hails from Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh. After completing her schooling, Aishwarya has completed her B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT Bhopal. Aishwarya started preparing for the Civil Services Examination only after completing her graduation. He had cleared the preliminary examination in his very first attempt. However, she failed in the Mains exam due to lack of preparation. After this Aishwarya started preparing for the second attempt and also rectified the mistakes made in the first attempt. Eventually, Aishwarya secured 168th rank in her second attempt itself. Under this rank, he was selected for IPS.

Aishwarya says about the Civil Services Examination that for the preparation of the Preliminary Examination, one should study only with very limited books. Apart from studies, regular revision is also very important. Along with this, it is necessary to join test series for prelims. Once you give the exam, then analysis should also be done after that. This will let you know about your mistakes and also give you a chance to improve.

According to Aishwarya, NCERT books are necessary for civil services examination, but we often ignore the questions given behind them. Many times questions come from here in the Civil Services Examination as well. In such a situation, it is important that apart from the book, focus on the questions given at the back. He believes that reading a newspaper is very important for the Preliminary Exam or Mains Current Affairs. Apart from newspapers, you can also read magazines.

On the other hand, regarding the optional subject, Aishwarya says that this decision should be taken after a lot of thinking. In her first attempt, Aishwarya had chosen Electrical Engineering as an optional but in her next attempt she decided to take Economics as a subject. Apart from this, she gives advice on answer writing for the Mains exam. For the interview, he says that prepare the subjects of graduation well and go for the exam with full confidence.

