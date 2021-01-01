UPSC: Anisha Tomar cleared UPSC exam in her third attempt with 94th rank. Read her important suggestions for preparation

UPSC: Due to the failures received during the Civil Services Examination, many candidates get frustrated and move towards the other path. At the same time, there are some people who stand firm in spite of the constant disappointment and due to their determination and dedication, they get success in the Civil Services Examination. One such story is of Anisha Tomar who never gave up in the face of difficulties in life and finally reached the point of success.

Anisha Tomar was very fast in studies since childhood. After completing his schooling, he got an engineering degree from Panjab University. During her graduation, Anisha had made up her mind to take the UPSC exam and started preparing as soon as she completed her degree in 2016. For this, he first tried to understand the UPSC Syllabus thoroughly. Then prepared the study material accordingly and started studying regularly.

Anisha gave her first attempt in the UPSC exam in the year 2017. In this exam, she missed the prelims by only a few marks. After this, when she gave her second attempt, she passed the prelims but this time the matter got stuck in the mains. However, instead of being disappointed by this, she felt encouraged. During this, Anisha kept herself positive and continued her studies with patience. He recognized his shortcomings and rectified them. Eventually, in her third attempt, Anisha cleared all the three stages of the exam and secured 94th rank.

Anisha believes that in addition to coaching for UPSC exam preparation, rely on self-study and make a habit of reading by making notes. Also, choose the optional subject for the Mains exam very carefully. She says that if you want to get success in this difficult exam then it is very important to have positive thinking and patience along with the right strategy. Apart from this, identify your shortcomings and try to improve them.

