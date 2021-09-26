UPSC: Ankita Jain of Agra secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2020. Read her success story here

UPSC: union public service commission (UPSC) The final result of the Civil Services Examination 2020 has been released by the Civil Services Examination 2020. Something similar is the condition of Ankita Jain’s family members who are not happy with their happiness. Ankita Jain, a resident of Agra, has secured the third rank in this examination. Presently he is working as Accounts Service Officer in Mumbai. Today we will tell you about Ankita’s UPSC journey.

Ankita Jain is originally from Shastri Nagar, Delhi. Ankita has completed her BTech degree from Technological Institute, New Delhi after completing her schooling. In the year 2019, Ankita was selected for Allied IAS. She had joined this job but she was not satisfied with just that. Along with the job, Ankita continued to prepare for the civil services examination and finally, two years later, in her fourth attempt, she made her dream come true. Along with this, his sister Vaishali Jain has also secured 21st rank in this examination. Many times due to training, Ankita could not get time to make notes, in such a situation she used to prepare from the notes of her sister Vaishali.

Ankita says that it was very difficult for her to study with a job, but with the right strategy and time management, she got success. Ankita gives credit to her parents and husband for her success. Let us inform that in July this year, Ankita is married to IPS Abhinav Tyagi posted in Maharashtra. His in-laws are in Defense State on Gwalior Road, Agra.

Regarding the preparation of Civil Services Examination, Ankita believes that candidates should first prepare the basics of any subject. For this you can read NCERT books up to class 12. Along with studies, prepare small notes and revise regularly.

Let us inform that according to the recently released results, a total of 761 candidates have cleared this difficult examination. In which, 545 males and 216 females are included. IIT Bombay student Shubham Kumar has secured the first rank in this examination. At the same time, Jagriti Awasthi, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, has secured the top and overall second rank in the women’s category in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020. Apart from this, Riya Dabi, sister of IAS Tina Dabi has also secured 15th rank.

