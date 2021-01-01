UPSC: Anubhav Singh, a farmer’s son from Prayagraj secured AIR 8 in his second attempt. Read his success story here

UPSC: Today we will tell you the story of Anubhav Singh, who came out from a small village of Uttar Pradesh and topped the UPSC exam. Anubhav, who hails from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, belongs to a very simple family. His father Dhananjay Singh is a farmer and his mother Sushma Singh works as a clerk in a government school. Anubhav got his early education from a school in the village itself. After this he completed his class 10th and class 12th from BBS Intermediate College, Sivakuti. After completing his schooling, Anubhav holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Roorkee. Anubhav started preparing for UPSC exam during his graduation itself.

Anubhav secured 683rd rank in the very first attempt of UPSC examination and was also selected in the Indian Revenue Service. He started training for this but at the same time continued his preparation for the Indian Administrative Service. However, he later left his training, so that he could focus only on studies. The result of his decision was that in the second attempt of 2017, Anubhav topped with 7th rank. Let us inform that Anubhav was also the topper of Uttar Pradesh. Anubhav gives the credit of his success to his family members and especially to his grandfather, who always inspired him to fulfill his dream.

Experience says that the selection of books for UPSC preparation should be done very carefully. He advises to focus more on NCERT books. Apart from reading the syllabus, experiences also lay great emphasis on regular revision. Experience believes that there should be a good practice of Essay for the Mains exam and optional subjects should also be chosen carefully. Let us inform that the optional subject of Anubhav was Maths and he did very well in it.