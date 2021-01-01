UPSC: Aprajita Sharma of Banaras cleared UPSC exam in her third attempt with AIR 40. Read her preparation strategy here

UPSC: Today we will tell you about a girl from Banaras who chose UPSC after stumbling a good job. He had to face many challenges in this journey but he never gave up and finally got success in his third attempt. Let us know about the UPSC journey of Aparajita Sharma.

Aparajita is a resident of Banaras. His father is a retired IRS officer and his mother is a professor. Aparajita also received her early education from Banaras. After completing his schooling, he did his graduation in Chemical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. After completing his graduation, he had also joined a job in a good company. During this time he got the opportunity to live in places like Jabalpur and Mumbai. According to Aparajita, when she was young, her maternal grandfather often used to say that Aparajita would one day become an officer. Aparajita was not able to understand this thing said by Nana in childhood, but when she grew up, she learned its importance and then made up her mind to take the civil services examination during the job itself. Then, it was all set to begin! She resigned from her job and started preparing to crack the toughest exam of the country.

Aparajita gave three attempts to crack the UPSC exam. She was unsuccessful in the first two attempts but this did not let her down. She continued to study with hard work and dedication and then finally she got the fruits of this hard work. Aparajita had secured 40th rank in her third attempt of UPSC exam in 2017. With his determination, he not only brought laurels to his family members but also fulfilled the dream of his maternal grandfather.

Aparajita believes that preparation for Mains, Prelims and Interview should be done together instead of separately. For preparation, it is most important that you keep your basic strong. For this you can take the help of NCERT books. Apart from this, set a daily target and try to fulfill it. Also it is very important to read newspaper regularly for current affairs.

