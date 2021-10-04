UPSC: Ashima Mittal of Rajasthan secured AIR 12 in her third attempt. Read her inspirational journey here

UPSC: Ashima Mittal hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She was very fast in studies since childhood and always used to be the topper in the class. After completing her schooling, Ashima earned a degree in civil engineering from IIT Bombay. As soon as she completed her graduation, Ashima got a job in a multinational company. However, after some time the thought of taking the Civil Services Examination came to his mind. Even Ashima’s family members wanted her to go to the civil service field. Eventually, Ashima quit her job and was fully engaged in preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

Being smart in studies since childhood, Ashima and her family used to think that she could easily pass the civil services examination, but it did not happen as everyone thought. Ashima had reached the Mains in her very first attempt for the Civil Services Examination but could not clear the interview due to some shortcomings. Ashima was very disappointed by this failure, after which it took her a long time to recover. She had assumed that she was not made for the civil service. Then once during an internship, he got a chance to go to a village in Rajasthan. Seeing the situation there, the urge to do something arose in Ashima’s mind and she decided to take the exam again.

UPSC: Distance was made by phone for two years to pass the exam, then got 51st rank in first attempt

Ashima had cracked the Civil Services Examination in the second attempt in 2016 with 328th rank but was allotted IRS (IT) service. Ashima’s destination was different, so she joined but continued her studies. Finally, in the third attempt of the Civil Services Examination in 2017, Ashima secured the 12th rank and also got the desired post.

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, you will get salary of 63 thousand rupees per month

Ashima says that to get success in this examination, it is very important to have patience along with hard work. Failing does not mean that all the hard work so far has been in vain. She says that instead of getting disappointed after failing, we should try twice. To get success, it is necessary that along with studies, regular revision should also be done.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is going on for more than 400 posts, can apply till this date