UPSC: Athar Amir Khan of Anantnag cleared UPSC in his second attempt. Read his preparation strategy here – UPSC: Athar of Anantnag got second rank in second attempt, this was his strategy for the exam

UPSC: Today we will tell you about Athar Aamir Khan. Athar hails from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. He has completed his education till 12th from a school in Srinagar. After completing his schooling, Athar wanted to pursue a BE degree, so he obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from IIT Mandi. After completing his bachelor’s degree, Athar made up his mind to take the civil services examination.

Athar had given the UPSC exam for the first time in 2014 and already in the first attempt, Athar was selected for the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). After which he started training at the Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow. However, along with training, he continued to prepare for UPSC. Finally, in his second attempt of UPSC exam in 2015, Athar topped the exam with a second rank. Let us tell you that when Athar achieved this position, he was only 23 years old.

Talking about UPSC strategy, Athar used to read at least two news papers every day and make notes of whatever new information he got. Along with this, he used to solve previous year papers also. Athar says that focus only on one book at a time and when there is some understanding on the subject, then start reading from the other book. With this you will not get confused and you will also have a good grip on the subject.

Athar always wanted to do something for the society by staying among the people. It was his determination and hard work that made him successful. These efforts took him from a small village in Anantnag district to the corridors of the Indian bureaucracy.





