UPSC Calendar 2023: UPSC Releases Calendar, Find Out Which Exam Will Be Taken When – Upsc Calendar 2023 Check Civil Service Dates ias ips cisf nda cds Exam

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the schedule of various examinations (UPSC Calendar 2023). Exam schedule has been announced on the official website upsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam will be held on 28th May 2023. At the same time, notification of Civil Service Examination (UPSC Civil Service Examination Notification) will be issued on February 1, 2023. The last date to apply for this is 21st February 2023.The Civil Service Main Examination 2023 will be held from 15th September and the examination will last for 5 days. At the same time, Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be held from 26th November. As per information, Indian Engineering Service (Prelims) Examination 2023 will be held on 19th February and Joint Geological (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on 24th June.

The National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams will be held on April 16. UPSC Exam Calendar has been published every year, so that UPSC aspirants can get information about next year’s exams. UPSC Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 5th June 2022.

