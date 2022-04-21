UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2022 notification has been issued for BSF, cisf, crpf, itbp and ssb departments. Check Details – UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment Exam will be held on this day, application will start, see details

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the notification of Assistant Commandant Recruitment Examination 2022 (UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2022 Examination) in the Central Armed Police Force. As per UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification, online applications have started from today, 20th April, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register online by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on 07 August 2022.The last date for submission of UPSC CAPF AC 2022 application is May 10, 2022. Candidates should note that this is the last date to submit your form for this exam. This submission should be done online at upsconline.nic.in. Submissions made in any other way will not be accepted. The UPSC CAPF exam will be conducted offline on August 7, 2022 and will be only the first stage of the recruitment process.

See here UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Important Dates

UPSC CAPF AC Notification Publication Date – 20 April 2022

Online registration begins – 20 April 2022

Last date to apply online – 10 May 2022

Date of CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination – 07 August 2022

When will the ticket be issued – 20 July 2022 (probable date)

Vacancy details

BSF – 66 posts

CRPF – 29 posts

CISF – 62 posts

ITBP – 14 posts

SSB – 82 posts

Total number of vacancies – 253 posts

UPSC CAPF 2022 Registration: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the UPSC CAPF 2022 notification link.

Step 3: Then click on the registration link available there.

Step 4: Start filling out the form with all the important details.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents, pay the fee and submit.

Step 6: Your form will be submitted, download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Who can apply?

For UPSC CAPF AC 2022, candidates must have a degree or similar qualification from a recognized university. To apply for this recruitment (UPSC Recruitment 2022) both male and female candidates, the age of the candidate should be minimum 20 years and maximum 25 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. For other information, including physical and medical standards, read the instructions below carefully.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200. Women candidates from SC, ST and all categories are exempted from application fee. Fees will have to be paid through online modes like Debit Card, Credit Card, SBI Net Banking and E-Challan.

