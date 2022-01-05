upsc capf Result: UPSC CAPF Final Result 2021: UPSC CAPF ac Final Result Announced, Direct Link Here – Upsc capf ac Final Result 2021 Announced on upsc.gov.in, Government Result, Direct Link Here

Highlights UPSC CAPF AC Fine Result Announced.

Interviews were conducted in December 2021.

More than 200 vacancies will be filled.

UPSC CAPF Final Results 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) Examination 2020. Candidates appearing for the interview round in December 2021 can view the UPSC CAPF final results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has published the roll number and list of names of the selected candidates.



The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up a total of 210 vacancies of UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant (Group A) in which a total of 187 candidates have been selected. This includes 59 candidates in general category, 20 for EWS, 55 for OBC, 35 for SC and 18 for SC. A total of 46 candidates have been shortlisted. Details of how to check results and spaces can be seen below.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, see the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Now click on the link ‘Final Result: Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Exam, 2020’.

Step 4: Here you will find PDF link of final result, click on it.

Step 5: UPSC CAPF results will open on the screen.

Step 6: Find your roll number and name in this list.

Step 7: Candidates can download the PDF and keep the print out with them for further reference.

The Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) Examination, 2020 was conducted by the Central Public Service Commission on 20 December 2020 and interviews for the personality test were conducted from 6 December to 24 December 2021.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details: See vacancy details here

Border Security Force (BSF) – 78 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – 13 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – 69 posts

Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) – 21 posts

Armed Border Force (SSB) – 29 posts

Total number of vacancies – 210 posts

