UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2022: The CDS Exam is coming up, check out the last minute strategies and important tips – Check out the upsc cds 1 written exam important tips and best tips on April 10

The Central Defense Service Commission (UPSC) Integrated Defense Services 1 Examination (CDS 1 Examination 2022) will be held on April 10. Eligible candidates can download their Admission Card for the exam (UPSC CDS 1 Exam Admit Card 2022). Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for SSB interview.The examination for admission in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will be conducted in two phases. Students selected for the first written test and the written test will attend the SSB interview.

The written test will ask questions in three subjects namely General Knowledge, English Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. 100 marks will be given for each subject and 2 hours will be given for examination.

Follow these instructions on the day of UPSC CDS 1 Written Exam 2022 Exam

1Arrive at the examination center on time otherwise admission will not be granted.

2- Keep all ingredients with you to avoid corona like mask, sanitizer etc.

3- Before the exam, download Arogya Setu app and keep it on your phone.

4- Social distance should be maintained at the examination center.

5- All students will be temperature checked.

UPSC CDS 1 Written Exam 2022 These are the best last minute tips

1- Take a look at last year’s questions

There is one day left to the exam, so avoid reading anything new at the last minute. First of all check the previous year’s question papers and revise them with their help. This will give you an idea of ​​what kind of questions are asked in the exam and how to answer them.



2- Review according to the subject

Often due to lack of time some topics are left out of review and as a result, most of the questions are asked from that topic. In such a situation, it is necessary to give time to the subject and revise it subject wise. Doing so will give all subjects equal time and good revisions.

3- Meditate and get a good night’s sleep

Students feel tense and unable to concentrate due to exam pressure. Stay awake all night thinking often but at such times students need to get a good night’s sleep. Get rid of stress and meditate for a good night’s sleep. Doing so will keep the mood fresh and also get good marks in the exams.



4- There will be negative marking for wrong marks

We often joke about questions that don’t come up during exams, but not every time our rhyme is correct. In many tests, marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. There is a similar provision in CDS exam which means there will be negative marking for every wrong answer. For this reason, avoid sarcasm.