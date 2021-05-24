UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021 OUT @upsc.gov.in, 147 Qualified, Download CDS 2020 OTA Merit List Here

UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021 OUT @upsc.gov.in, 147 Certified, Download CDS 2020 OTA Merit List Here



UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has launched UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021 on its web site. All those that appeared within the UPSC CDS 2020 OTA can now obtain the consequence by way of the official web site of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

A complete of 147 candidates who’ve lastly certified on the premise of the outcomes of the Mixed Defence Providers Examination 1, 2020 carried out by the Union Public Service Fee and Interviews held by the Providers Choice Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Coaching Academy, Chennai, for 113th Brief Service Fee Course (for Males) and Officers Coaching Academy, Chennai, twenty seventh Brief Service Fee Ladies (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April 2021.

Download UPSC CDS 1 2021 Final Result PDF Here

The outcomes of the Medical Examination of candidates haven’t been taken under consideration in making ready the advantage record. The candidature of all of the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Start and Academic Qualification of those Candidates will likely be accomplished by Military Head Quarter.

Candidates may also acquire data concerning outcomes by accessing to UPSC web site http://www.upsc.gov.in. Nevertheless, marks of the candidates will likely be accessible inside 15 days from the date of declaration of ultimate outcomes on the Fee’s web site for 30 days.

How and The place to Download UPSC CDS 1 2021 Final Result?

Go to the official web site.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on on ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will likely be opened. Cntrl F+ Roll Quantity+ Enter and search. The UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result will likely be displayed. Download UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result and put it aside for future reference.

Union Public Service Fee has a Facilitation Counter close to Examination Corridor Constructing in its Campus. Candidates might acquire any data/clarification concerning their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to five.00 PM, in individual or over phone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.