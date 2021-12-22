Upsc cds i 2022 Notification: UPSC CDS I 2022 Notification: UPSC CDS I Exam will be held on this day, Applications for hundreds of vacancies start – upsc.gov.in

Highlights UPSC CDS-I exam notification issued.

More than 300 vacancies will be filled.

The exam will be held in April 2022.

You can apply till January 11, 2022.

UPSC CDS I 2022 Exam Notification: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification of UPSC Joint Defense Services Examination (UPSC CDS I Examination) 2022. UPSC CDS Exam (I) will be held on 10th April, 2022. More than 300 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online applications have started from 22nd December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.



UPSC CDS Exam 2022 Short Notice has been published on the official website on 22nd December 2021. The last opportunity to submit online application is till 11 pm on January 11, 2022. Following the application process, candidates who do not wish to appear for the examination may withdraw their application from 18th to 24th January, 2022. As per the notification issued, the given vacancies are only temporary and can be changed at any time. The direct link of UPSC CDS Exam 2022 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UPSC CDS I 2022 Vacancy Details)

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (IMA) – 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezimala (INA) – 22 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad – 32 posts

Officer Training Academy, Chennai (Male) (OTA) – 170 posts

Officer Training Academy, Chennai (Women) (OTA) – 17 posts

Total number of vacancies – 341

Also read: Bank Recruitment 2021: There are a total of 300 vacancies for junior officer posts, graduates apply

Who can apply?

In order to sit for this exam, it is necessary to have passed 12th with Physics and Mathematics subjects from any recognized board. The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or institution. An engineering degree is required for the Indian Naval Academy. In addition, candidates who are studying in the final year or semester degree course and who have not yet passed the final year examination can also apply.

Age range

Candidates for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force should have been born after 02 January 1999 and before 1 January 2004. Candidates for Officers Training Academy i.e. Officer Training Academy should have been born after 02 January 1998 and before 1 January 2004. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: CISF Job 2022: CISF has removed hundreds of vacancies for the post of Head Constable.

The examination is conducted for recruitment in Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. This exam is conducted twice a year and notification of the second exam will be published later. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in written test and interview round.

UPSC CDS – I Exam 2022 Notification

Official website