UPSC CDS-II 2020: Final Answer Key and Cut Off released at upsc.gov.in. Download with these steps

UPSC CDS-II 2020: union public service commission (UPSC) Combined Defense Services Examination or UPSC CDS-II 2020 The result was released on 1 October 2021. Now the final answer key and cut off marks have also been released by the commission. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can visit the official website of the commission. upsc.gov.in Feather UPSC CDS-II Final Answer Key You can check and download.

The exam was supposed to be conducted earlier by the commission but was conducted later in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The commission had informed that the marks of the candidates will also be released after 15 days of the result declaration. Let us inform that the final answer key has been released for three subjects – Maths, General Knowledge and English. All the candidates can download the answer key through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPSC CDS-II Answer Key 2020

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the ‘Examination’ tab appearing on the home page and then click on the ‘Answer Keys’ tab.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Click on the link ‘Combined Defense Services Examination (II), 2020’ here.

Step 4: After this a PDF file will open on your screen.

Step 5: You can download this PDF by checking it.

Apart from the answer key, an official notice has also been issued by the commission. In this notice about the qualifying marks and its calculation has been given. If the candidates UPSC CDS-II Exam 2020 If there is any query regarding this, they can contact the commission between 10 am to 5 pm. Also that telephone number. You can also contact on 011-23385271, 011-23381125 or 011-23098543. Check official website for more details.

