Upsc cds Result: Upsc cds i Result 2021 Government results announced on upsc.gov.in, live link here

Highlights UPSC CDS I 2021 Results Announced

See results on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 154 candidates were selected.

UPSC CDS I Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Joint Defense Services Examination (I) 2021. Candidates appearing in UPSC Combined Defense Services Exam I 2021 can check their result (UPSC CDS I Result 2021) by visiting the official website of the Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in.



The merit list announced by the commission contains the names of 154 candidates. The Commission has published the merit list for admission of candidates for the 152nd course of training courses of Indian Army, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Kerala, Ezimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. UPSC CDS results have been declared based on the performance of the candidates in the written test and SSB interview. The method of checking the results is given below.

UPSC CDS I Result 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: In the ‘What’s New’ section on the home page, click on the ‘Final Result: Integrated Defense Services Exam (I), 2021’ link.

Step 3: A new PDF will open.

Step 4: In this PDF, roll number and names of candidates are given.

Step 5: Download it and candidates should keep a printout of the PDF for future reference.

There are a total of 100 vacancies for the Indian Military Academy. Moreover, the number of vacancies for Indian Naval Academy is 26, and the number of vacancies for Air Force Academy is 32. The quality list prepared by the Commission has been taken into consideration. The Commission will publish the marks of the candidates after the results of CDS (I) 2021 Officer Training Test are declared.

Direct link to UPSC CDS-1 results