UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 on upsc.gov.in, Government Result, Steps to Check and What’s Next

Central Public Service Commission has announced the results of UPSC CISF AC Recruitment Examination 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam on 13th March 2022 can check and download their results (UPSC CISF AC Results 2022) by visiting the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The Commission has published the list of roll numbers of selected candidates on its website. YesAs per the instructions issued by UPSC, UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Limited Divisional Competitive Examination was conducted on 13th March, 2022. A total of 77 candidates have been selected for the next round on the basis of this examination. Selected candidates will be required to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST) or Physical Fitness Test (PET) and Medical Standards Test (MST). You can see below how to check the results.

How to check UPSC CISF Result 2022: Here’s how to check your result

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Written Results CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2022’.

Step 3: A new page will open with the PDF file.

Step 4: Scroll down to check your CISF result.

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep the printout with you for future reference.

UPSC CISF Recruitment Process Next Schedule Coming Soon

The official notice of UPSC CISF Result 2022 reads that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) candidates will be notified of the date, time and place of Physical Standards Test (PST) or Physical Fitness Test and Medical Standards Test (PST / PET / MST). ) Will be informed soon. If any candidate whose roll number is in this list and has not received any information about it, he / she can contact CISF officials immediately.

Direct link to UPSC CISF AC result