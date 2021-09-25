UPSC Civil Service 2020 Result: UPSC 2020 Result Jharkhand Candidates also performed well in Civil Service Examination Two from Dhanbad secured place in first ten

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Service Examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been declared successful for this appointment. Shubham Kumar has topped the Civil Service Examination 2020, while Jagruti Awasthi and Ankita Jain have bagged the second and third positions respectively. At the same time, many candidates from Jharkhand also performed well in this exam.

In Jharkhand, Hazaribagh’s Utkarsh Kumar is ranked 55th, while Deoghar Madhupur’s Shubham Mohan is ranked 196th. Devghar’s Bhavna Kumar has managed to get 376th rank. Chaibasa’s Abhinav Kumar Gupta is ranked 360th. Daljit Kumar, a resident of Mirzachowki in Sahebganj district of the state, is also ranked 114th.

Abhivan Gupta was ranked 360th, up from 472 last time

Abhinav Kumar Gupta, son of Rajkumar Gupta, a resident of Chaibasa, Buddy Bazar, West Singhbhum district headquarters, Jharkhand, has passed the UPSC examination for the second year in a row. Abhinav is ranked 360th this time. The family is happy with this innovative performance. In 2019, Abhinav was ranked 472 in the UPSC exam and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service.

After 1987, Shubham Kumar, a resident of Katihar, Bihar, became the All India Top in UPSC, congratulated by Union Minister Giriraj Singh

He is currently training in Nagpur. During the training, he sat for the UPSC exam again and this time his rank was 360. Family members are celebrating after the results of the UPSC exam, while Abhinav is in Nagpur.

Two people from Dhanbad made it to the top-10

In UPSC, the red of Koyalanchal has gained glory. Jhariya’s success in Dhanbad district is ranked fourth in the whole of India (fourth rank), Dhanbad’s daughter Dr. Apala Mishra has joined the top ten of UPSC.