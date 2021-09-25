upsc civil service exam 2020: UPSC 2020 results: UPSC 2020 results announced, list of toppers with roll number

Highlights Final results of UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020 announced

Shubham Kumar tops Bihar, Jagruti Awasthi wins among women

IAS Tina Dabi’s sister Rhea Dabi is ranked 15th, see the full list of toppers

The final result of UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020 has been announced. Bihar’s Shubham Kumar has topped the exam. At the same time, Bhopal’s Awakening has won over women. It ranks second in the overall rankings. Ankita Jain of Agra is ranked second and third. IAS Tina Dabi’s sister Riya Dabi is ranked 15th. See full list by next roll number-

The result of the exam is available on the website of UPSC. You can visit UPSC website https://www.upsc.gov.in/ with your roll number. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the announcement of the results, the UPSC said.

Top list

I will do my best – Shubham Kumar

Shubham Kumar graduated from IIT Bombay with a Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering) and chose Anthropology as an optional subject for the UPSC exam. Shubham Kumar’s friends in Pune celebrated as he topped the UPSC Civil Services exam. Shubham said, ‘I have been preparing since 2018 and I am very happy to see the results and in the future I will work to the best of my ability wherever I go.’

Congratulations by Nitish Kumar

While congratulating Shubham, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted, ‘Congratulations and best wishes to Shubham Kumar of Bihar for getting first place in UPSC Civil Service Examination. Good luck to them for a bright future. Bihar Development Commissioner Shri.

Won awareness among women

According to a statement issued by UPSC, Jagruti Awasthi is the top female candidate. Awasthi chose sociology as an optional subject and took the exam. He did his BA in Electrical Engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. Taken.

Ankita Jain of Agra finished third. A total of 761 candidates have qualified for the exam this time out of which 545 are men and 216 women and the commission has recommended their names for various civic services.

The UPSC exam is conducted in three stages

UPSC conducts the Civil Service Examination every year in three phases which include Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview. Through these examinations, candidates are selected for many other services including IAS, IFS and IPS.

The Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2020 was held on October 4 last year. The statement said that 10,40,060 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 4,82,770 had appeared for the exam. 10,564 candidates qualified for the main exam held in January 2021. Out of them, 2053 candidates were shortlisted for interview, the statement said.

