UPSC CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION 2022: See how to apply for UPSC Prelims Exam on 5th June, and how to take the exam – Today is the last date of UPSC Civic Service Examination 2022, how to apply and exam pattern.

Today is the last chance to submit application for UPSC Civil Service Examination 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied for UPSC CSE 2022 can apply online today (February 22, 2022) till 6 pm. To apply, visit the official website of Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. An easy way to apply can be found below.As per the notification issued by UPSC, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination will be held on 05 June 2022. His application started from 02 February. Along with CSE Prelims, there is also Indian Forest Service or IFS Prelims application form. Candidates who qualify in UPSC Prelims Examination will be called for Main Examination. A total of 1011 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 150 vacancies in Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Group A.

Learn how to apply?

First visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in. Scroll down the home page and click the Apply Online link. Multiple recruitment exam application link will open on the screen. Here, select the exam for which you want to apply and fill in the required details and register. After filling the application, upload the relevant documents. Pay the application fee and submit. Your form will be submitted. Candidates can download the confirmation page and keep the printout for further reference.

Here is a sample of the test

The prelims exam consists of Paper-I and II. The 400-mark exam will ask objective types and multiple choice questions. Paper-1 covers topics of science and technology, history and culture, geography, Indian politics, Indian economy, environment and ecology, and topics of national and international importance. A minimum of 33% marks is required to be eligible in General Studies Paper-2. Must be eligible with points. Note that one-third marks will be deducted as negative marking for wrong answer in the exam.

