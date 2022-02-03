UPSC CIVIL SERVICE NOTICE 2021: UPSC CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION 2021: Registration for Civic Service Examination starts from today, apply like this – Upsc Civil Service Examination 2021 Notification Vacancy Eligibility Application Process Check

Central Public Service Commission has issued notification for UPSC Civil Service Examination 2021. Registration for this exam (UPSC Civil Service Registration) has also started and interested and eligible candidates can register till 22nd February 2022. Candidates wishing to apply for the Civil Service Examination can register online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.UPSC Civil Service Examination 2022 Notification Publication Date – February 2, 2022Withdrawal of Application – 1st March 2022 – 7th MarchLast date to apply – 22nd February 2022Pre-Exam Date – 5 June 2022Date of Main Examination – 16th September 2022

Eligibility for civil service

Candidates must be graduates from any university to apply for these posts.

Eligibility for Indian Forest Service Examination

Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology from a recognized institute / university or Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Forestry or Engineering.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years on 1st August 2022. The upper age limit will be three years for OBC category candidates, five years for SC / ST and ten years for physically handicapped candidates.

That would be the choice

UPSC Civil Service Exam Candidates are selected through a 3 stage examination. First you have to sit for the pre-exam. Candidates who pass it are invited to appear for the main examination. Those who pass the mains are called for an interview (personality test). The final merit list is prepared based on the performance in the interview and the main examination. The main exam is of 1750 marks and the interview is of 275 marks.

Registration fee

The registration fee is Rs. Fees have to be paid in cash or through NetBanking or MasterCard / Debit Card at any SBI branch.

UPSC CSE Registration: How to Register



Step 1: Visit UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the online application link for various UPSC exams given on the website.

Step 3: Click here for Part I Click here for Part I

Step 4: Click YES after reading all instructions.

Step 5: Now fill in and submit your name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, your educational qualifications, address and all the information requested.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Choose your center.

Step 8: Upload photo, signature and photo ID.

Step 9: Register for the episode after completing all the procedures.