UPSC Civil Service Preparation Tips: How to create a schedule for upsc preparation

Time is of the essence for passing tough exams like UPSC. Time management is the key to success in this exam. Although candidates study for 10 to 12 hours a day for their comprehensive course, they still fail to meet their daily goals and suffer from stress, anxiety and depression. The main reason for this is considered to be lack of effective time management, so we have brought here a model time table for students preparing for IAS exam. This can be useful for managing your time wisely.You need to be honest to prepare for this exam. Preparing for this exam is not easy, the path is full of difficulties. If you are willing to work hard and work hard, make a schedule for yourself and follow it faithfully.

Seriousness



It is important to be thorough and serious about IAS preparation. Don’t take it too lightly. If you do, you are wasting your time. Luckily, you will not become an IAS officer here. Only your hard work and effort will bring you success.

Discipline



When you create a time table, you have to follow it. Your disciplined lifestyle will help you to do this. So, if you want to pass UPSC Civil Service Exam, be disciplined and follow all the rules.

Persistence



To be persistent in preparing for this exam is to be stubborn. Only if you have perseverance can you walk on this thorny path. In addition, you will be able to strictly adhere to the schedule you have created.

Set goals



Your goals should be linked to your study schedule. The short and long term goals you set will help you move forward.

Concentration



Concentration is very important for any task. When you sit down to study, make sure you are focused on your work. If you are not focused, you will not succeed in your mission.

You can follow this schedule (UPSC preparation schedule)

At 5:00 am, get up in the morning and complete the routine.

5:15 am to 6:15 am – Use about an hour for light physical activity, such as exercise or brisk walking. Meditation and yoga will relax your mind and relieve stress.

6:15 am to 6:30 am – Set aside this time for bathing.

6:30 am to 7:30 am – In this one hour you should review the subjects studied the day before. Which will create continuity for the subjects studied today.

7:30 am to 8:00 am – Use this time for breakfast and reading the newspaper. This will give you energy throughout the day. Reading newspapers will help you to keep abreast of national and international developments. If possible, make notes of current events at the same time.

8:00 AM to 10:30 AM – This will be your first study session. At this time you can do coaching or self study. Study the most difficult subject at this time because in the morning the brain works at full capacity.

10:30 am to 11:30 am – Take an hour break and drink tea and do some relaxing exercises to refresh your mind and body.

11:30 AM to 1:00 PM- This will be your second study session. In the meantime try to focus on the subjective topics you want to cover today.

1:00 pm to 1:30 pm – In the afternoon, you have a light meal. Include protein in the diet.

1:30 PM to 4:00 PM – This will be your third study session, the longest session of the day. So, at this point, move on to the topics that require more effort.

4:00 PM to 4:30 PM- Take a half hour break and refresh your mind and body.

4:30 pm to 5:30 pm – Give this time for your personality and skill development. You meet people in the study group and engage in activities like debates, group discussions.

5:30 PM to 6:15 PM – This time is for entertainment. You can play light sports like running, jogging or any sport you like.

6:15 pm to 6:30 pm – Relax for about 15 minutes and talk to family.

6:30 PM to 8:30 PM – This will be your fourth study session. Your mind will be a bit tense till evening. So, you should read interesting topics this time.

8:30 to 9:00 pm – Have dinner at this time. Avoid eating carbohydrates at this time, include fruits and greens in your dinner.

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Watch English news and prime time channel talk. It will provide you with in-depth analysis of the headlines of the day along with all the necessary facts and figures.

10:00 PM to 10:30 PM – During this time, read the headlines through the internet or any other medium and make factual or informative notes on it.

10:30 pm – It will be time for you to go to bed.