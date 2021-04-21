UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Postponed to October 10 from June 27

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Postponed to (*27*) 10 from June 27





New Delhi: The UPSC civil companies preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held on June 27 this 12 months, will now be held on (*27*) 10, 2021. The examination date has been postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising variety of circumstances throughout the nation, the Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has stated. Additionally Learn – Viral Video: Fearless Lady Performs With Cobra Snake & Performs Tips With it, Web is Shocked | Watch

“Due to the prevailing circumstances brought on by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Fee has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on twenty seventh June 2021. Now, this Examination might be held on tenth (*27*) 2021,” the UPSC has notified. Additionally Learn – Pinarayi Vijayan to be Sworn-in as Kerala CM on Might 20

Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 18: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Takes Prime Spot, Anupama Slips Down