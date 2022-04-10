UPSC CMS Notification 2022: Notification of Combined Medical Services Examination for 687 posts issued, Apply as follows – Upsc cms Notification 2022 687 has been issued How to apply for Government job

The Joint Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS Notification 2022) has been notified by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC CMS Notification 2022 has been issued by the Commission on the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, a total of 687 posts are to be filled. After the notification of CMS exam is published, the process of applying for it has also started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for CM Exam 2022 is 26th April. At the same time, the exam will be held on July 17, 2022.The CMS examination selects candidates for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in Delhi Municipal Corporation and various Central Health Services.

Who can apply?

Candidates with MBBS degree from any institution recognized by the Medical Council of India can apply for the Combined Medical Services Examination. MBBS final year students can also apply, but these candidates must pass before the deadline.

Age limit

Candidates should not be more than 32 years of age on 1st August 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category (SC, ST, OBC and others) will be exempted from the higher age limit as per the rules.

Application fee

The application fee has been fixed at Rs. Fees can be paid online. However, SC, ST, OBC, Divyang and women candidates will not have to pay the application fee.

UPSC CMS Application: Apply through these steps



Step 1- First of all go to UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2- Go to the website and click on apply online for various UPSC exams.

Step 3- Now click on Registration Link to Part 1 of the Integrated Medical Services Exam.



Step 4- After that, name, address, email, parent’s name etc. Complete the registration by filling in the information requested here.

Step 5- Upload your photo, signature and photo ID.

Step 6- After completing this process, pay the application fee.



Step 7- After payment, select the center and submit.



Step 8- After successfully submitting the application, download and print out for future reference.

Now you can go back to the main page and register for Part 2 in the same way.

