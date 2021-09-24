UPSC CSE 2020 Final Result: UPSC CSE 2020 final result declared, IIT Bombay’s student Shubham Kumar is the topper

UPSC CSE 2020 Final Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result for Civil Services (CSE) Main Exam 2020. Shubham Kumar topped the Civil Services (Main) examination, followed by Jagriti Awasthi at the second rank and Ankita Jain at the third rank.

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written test and personality test held in August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the candidature of 151 candidates is provisional. Those candidates who had participated in this exam can check the merit list at upsc.gov.in.

This time the topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam is Shubham Kumar. He has done B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagriti Awasthi is the topper among women candidates securing overall second rank. He has done his graduation in B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. Of the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 are women.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020- Final Result’ given on the website.

Step 3: A PDF will open in front of the candidates containing the names of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Candidates download the CSE Main result. And you can also take a printout of it for future.

This recruitment exam is conducted every year in three phases to select candidates for administrative posts in various All India Services and Central Civil Services including IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS. For this, the candidates are made through Pre Exam, Main Exam and Interview.

