UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date Released At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download Here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Fee, UPSC CSE 2020 interview date has been launched on June 9, 2021. The candidates who've certified the CSE mains examination can test the UPSC CSE 2020 interview on the official web site, upsc.gov.in. The candidates should be aware that the check will start on August 2, as per the revised UPSC CSE 2020 interview date. You will need to be aware that the fee had earlier determined to begin the character checks of the UPSC CSE 2020 from April 26, 2021 which was later deferred owing to the unprecedented rise within the COVID circumstances.

The e-Summon Letters of character checks (interviews) of the candidates will likely be made accessible shortly, which can be downloaded from the web site. The UPSC CSE 2020 interview will conclude on September 22, 2021.

For the comfort of the candidates, now we have talked about the steps via which the candidates cn obtain the schedule:

Go to the web-link of the Union Public Service Fee

Go to the ‘What’s New’ part accessible on the homepage.

Click on on the hyperlink, “Interview Schedule: Civil Companies (Major) Examination, 2020”.

Download and print the schedule for any future reference.

CLICK HERE FOR UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISION NOTICE

Here are a few of the necessary particulars:

As per the UPSC CSE 2020 interview date launched, the check will likely be carried out in two totally different batches, the morning session from 9 am and the afternoon session from 1 pm.

The item of the interview is to evaluate the non-public suitability of the candidate.

Candidates can test the above hyperlink to know UPSC CSE 2020 interview date and time.