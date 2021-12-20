UPSC CSE Exam Pattern: UPSC CSE Exam Pattern & Curriculum: Here is UPSC Pattern & Curriculum, Learn more – upsc cse exam pattern & syllabus in Hindi

Highlights The UPSC exam is considered to be the most difficult.

The exam consists of 3 stages.

The first stage is the pre-examination.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022 will be held on 5th June 2022. The exam will be conducted in two phases. The first stage is known as GS I and the second stage is known as GS II or CSAT. According to the IAS paper pattern, candidates have to meet UPSC IAS cut off 2022 for Paper 1, whereas for CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) Paper 2, it is mandatory to get 33% to be eligible. UPSC also issues syllabus for this exam, but it is very limited, so we will tell you the syllabus of IAS Prelims 2022 in detail, so that you can prepare yourself well.



IAS Prelims Exam Sample 2022



In the first paper of IAS prelims exam, candidates are asked questions based on Indian history, economics, geography of India and world, science and technology, Indian politics, current affairs and environment. It consists of 100 questions and is given 200 marks. In the second question 80 questions are asked on the basis of logic, aptitude and quantity, for which 200 marks are given. The time allotted for both the papers is 2-2 hours.

1. Indian History



About 10-12 questions are asked from this section every year in the prelim exam. So, prepare carefully for this section.

– The ancient history of this section includes topics like ancient culture, Vedic period, features of Buddhism and Jainism, pattern of temple construction, ancient kingdoms of South India, Mauryan dynasty, Gupta dynasty, Pratihara, Chola, Chera, Pandya empire, confluence. Are important.

– Important topics in its medieval history include Delhi Sultanate, Mughal period, Tughlaq dynasty, Sufi movement, rulers of Rajasthan, major wars, rule of major rulers, arrival of European powers in India and their struggle, rise of Company rule in India, reasons. And the changes in the struggle of 1857, the facts relating to the founding of the Congress party, the social movement and the leaders associated with them.

2. Indian and world geography Physical, social, economic geography of India and the world



– 12 to 15 questions are asked from this section every year. It is also important to understand the Himalayas and Aravali Mountains, Indian rivers, rainfall, mineral resources, geography of the world. It is also important to have an in-depth knowledge of the Pacific Ocean belt, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, major commercial and industrial areas, important ports, exporters and producers around the world.

3. Indian Politics and Government – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy



This section is also very important, from which about 15 questions are asked. These include how the government works, how the relationship between the center and the states works, how the constitution works, how laws are made, how the country works. At the same time, it is important to keep in mind the rights and issues pertaining to the citizens of India, Panchayati Raj, public policy, social sector activities, the right to support and privacy, and constitutional provisions.

4. Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Population, Social Sector Activities



This section asks 15 to 18 questions. It asks questions related to economic and social development, poverty, inclusion, population, employment rate, participation of women in the workforce, migration data, child sex ratio.

5. Common Problems on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change



The number of questions asked in this section has increased in recent times. It mainly asks questions on environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change, biodiversity hotspots, in-situ X-situ conservation, concepts of global warming. For the preparation of this section, you can read UNSC Summit, IPCC Report, State of India Report, NITI Commission Environment and Climate Change Report.

6. General Science



About 10 questions are also asked from this section. You can study physics, chemistry and biology up to class X to prepare for it. Also look at nuclear energy and renewable energy. Must have complete knowledge of technology development.

IAS Prelims CSAT Course



The CSAT of the prelims exam is 200 marks. In order to pass this paper, one has to get 66 marks or 33% marks.

1. Assessment

Most of the questions in this paper are asked from comprehension. It checks the concentration of the candidates and also looks at how the candidate can read an assessment and understand the message given in it. You can prepare for it with practice.

2. Mutual skills with communication skills



This section tests candidates’ communication skills. It tries to show how the candidate can explain his point of view to others in less words. NCERT books will help you prepare for it.

3. Logical reasoning and analytical ability



This section examines the rationale of the candidates. Because they are going into administrative service, it is very important to test their logical thinking.

4. Decision making and problem solving



The right decision is expected from the IAS officer. The most accurate assessment of any problem and its solution, in a fair and logical manner. Here this ability is tested in the candidates.

5. General mental capacity



This section tests candidates on how a person learns, understands suggestions, and solves problems. General mental aptitude tests include scales that measure specific structures such as verbal, mechanical, numerical, social, and spatial abilities.

6. Data Interpretation and Data Adequacy



This section is very important and questions are asked every year. Data interpretation is very important for formulating the right policy, so it is also tested. For this one should have sufficient knowledge of tables, graphs, tables, diagrams.