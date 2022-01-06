UPSC CSE Main 2021 Latest Notice: UPSC Civil Service Main Exam 2021 Important Notice Released – upsc Civil Service Main Exam 2021 Latest News, upsc Released Important Notice

Highlights Important notice issued by UPSC.

The Civil Service Main Examination 2021 will be held from 7th January

The Commission made necessary requests to the State Governments.

UPSC CSE Head 2021 Latest News: UPSC Civil Service Main Examination 2021 will be held from Friday (07 January 2022) on the scheduled dates only. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has confirmed this by issuing necessary notification on its official website upsc.gov.in. The main examination will be held on 7, 8, 9.15 and 16 January 2022 at various examination centers across the country.



In the growing COVID19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to conduct UPSC Civil Service Main Examination 2021 as per schedule. According to the latest notification issued by the UPSC, the commission has requested the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to their candidates or examination officers, especially those in the containment or micro-containment zones. (Territory) and may use them if necessary. Candidate’s e-admission card and examination officer’s identity card as passed.

The commission has appealed to the state government to keep public transport closed for at least one day before the date of conducting the exams, ie between January 6 to January 9 and January 14 to January 16, 2022 to ensure smooth movement of candidates and officials. Turned to the required level.

In addition, guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments on the day of examination to prevent Kovid-19 infection will be taken care of such as hygiene, social distance, use of face mask or face shield, sanitizer etc. At the same time, there will be a separate examination room for candidates with cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms.

The Commission (Union Public Service Commission) has issued the notification after some candidates appearing in the main examination (UPSC Civil Service Main Examination 2021) rushed to the Delhi High Court to postpone the examination.

Candidates have demanded that the examination be postponed due to the growing threat of a new type of Covid-19 Omicron. He wrote in the petition, “If some candidates appear for the exam along with Kovid, it may be to the detriment of other candidates as they have to write papers for 6 hours in the same room.” In which, once infected, candidates will be barred from writing further papers as per UPSC policy. They risk spreading it to other people, including their family.

UPSC Civil Service Main Exam 2021 Notice