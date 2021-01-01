UPSC: Despite being disabled, the steps did not stop, meet IAS Suhas who made it to the Tokyo Paralympics

UPSC: Sometimes we take the excuse of our weakness and sometimes inconvenience, we blame the failures in life on luck. There are very few people who convert their shortcomings into their strengths and reach new heights of success and become a source of inspiration for others. Nowadays one such name remains in the headlines, despite being a disabled person, no difficulty could stop it. We are talking about Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraji who despite all the difficulties passed the toughest exam of the country and became an IAS officer. Not only this, he has achieved another new position with his passion and dedication. Let us tell you that Suhas, who is currently holding the post of District Officer of Noida, is the first IAS officer in the country, who has made his place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Born in Shigoma, Karnataka, Suhas is disabled since childhood. His father was a government employee, due to which Suhas got his early education by living in different districts across the country. His family wanted Suhas to grow up to become a doctor but he wanted to make a career in the field of engineering. His family members supported his decision wholeheartedly. Due to the support of family members and the hard work of Suhas, he completed his engineering degree in computer science in the year 2004, but even then he was not satisfied. During this time he was inclined towards the Indian Administrative Service. Then what was left. He started preparing for UPSC exam and achieved this success in 2007.

Let us tell you that along with studies, Suhas was also very fond of playing badminton. Eventually, he made this hobby of his own as an obsession. Due to good practice and better performance, he started playing international matches for the first time in the year 2016. Suhas had to face defeat in his very first match but his spirits were sky high. Suhas continued to practice and as a result he won gold medals in many matches at home and abroad. It is expected that this year also he will bring medals for the country.

