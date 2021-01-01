UPSC: Dipankar Chaudhary an IPS officer secured AIR 42 in his fourth attempt to become an IAS officer. Read his success story here

UPSC: Dipankar Chaudhary spent his childhood in Jharkhand and got his early education from here. After this he came to Delhi and did the rest of his studies from here. After completing his schooling, Dipankar obtained an engineering degree in the year 2015. He also joined the job as soon as he completed his graduation. After working for some time, Dipankar thought of taking the Civil Services Examination.

Dipankar had started preparing for the Civil Services Examination from the year 2016. Dipankar was unsuccessful in his first two attempts for the Civil Services Examination but continued his studies even after that. Eventually, Dipankar got success in his third attempt and was allotted IPS service with 166th rank. Dipankar also did not let the opportunity pass and decided to join the job. However, Dipankar continued to prepare for UPSC exam even after joining as his dream was to become an IAS officer.

Dipankar made his dream come true in the fourth attempt due to hard work and right strategy. This time he had secured 42nd rank in the Civil Services Examination. It was under this rank that he finally got the rank of IAS. He made a lot of effort to get to this position and after recognizing his mistakes and improving them, then he got the desired post.

Dipankar says that he never took too much stress about books to crack this exam. He has prepared from some easily available basic books and books of famous writers. He recommends reading monthly magazine and newspaper regularly for current affairs. Apart from this, Dipankar also talks about giving the test paper and then analyzing it. He believes that along with regular studies, revision is also very important.

