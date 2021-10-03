UPSC: Distance was made by phone for two years to pass the exam, then got 51st rank in first attempt

UPSC: Today we will tell you about Vikram Grewal, who has registered his name in the list of toppers in the very first attempt. Vikram’s father was in the army. In such a situation, he used to get transferred every two years, due to which Vikram had to change school many times since childhood. During this time, he often had to sit for the entrance examination to get admission in the new school and in the same way the fear of any kind of examination was removed from his mind.

Vikram has always been good in studies too. He used to be very interested in almost all the subjects taught in school. After completing his class 10th, when the opportunity came to choose the stream, he was very confused. Eventually he opted for Science subject but at the same time had made up his mind to take the Civil Services Examination. Then Vikram secured 97% marks in class 12 and after completing his schooling got a Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Although his family members told him a lot about his decision to leave science for graduation, Vikram had already decided that he had to go to this field.

Keeping the future in mind, Vikram started collecting NCERT books of all subjects from class 11 itself. However, he only focused on his studies during his graduation and then went to his home in Kupwara and started preparing for the civil services examination as soon as he completed his graduation. He started his studies with NCRT books only. Then for two months only prepared for his optional subject history. He only took notes from coaching and completed the rest of his studies on his own. Vikram used to read the newspaper regularly as well as revise it by making notes. Finally, after two years of hard work, Vikram topped with the 51st rank in his very first attempt of 2018.

According to Vikram, while preparing for the Civil Services Examination, he had made a distance from the phone apart from social media. He had prepared his own time table and used to study accordingly. Apart from studies, he also gave many mock tests, which he got the benefit of during the examination. He says that it is very important to revise along with studies, give mock tests and practice writing.

