UPSC: Divya Shakti of Bihar cleared UPSC Exam in her second attempt. Read here her important tips for preparation

UPSC: Divya Shakti hails from Bihar. After completing his schooling, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from BITS Pilani. After this he has completed his post graduation in Economics. After his studies, he also got a job in a good company. Divya worked for some time but then she did not feel like doing this job. During this some of his seniors were preparing for the Civil Services Examination. This is where the idea of ​​preparing for the Civil Services Examination came in Divya’s mind as well.

Divya used to work in a different field, so it was completely different for her to step into the field of civil services. To understand this field better, he also gave many exams for almost a year. After this he also gave the first attempt of civil services exam without preparation, so that he could develop a better understanding about the exam. However, due to her hard work and perseverance, Divya managed to crack the UPSC exam in the year 2019 with a 79th rank in her second attempt.

Divya says that three things matter a lot to get success in this difficult exam. First is that the optional subject for the Mains exam should be chosen very carefully. Also whether you want to do coaching for exam preparation or not. This question completely depends on you as study material and guidance for the exam can be easily found online. The third important thing is whether education can be done with a job or not. Divya believes that it depends on the capabilities of the individual.

Divya further says that it is not easy to crack the Civil Services Examination. Do not make decisions by being influenced by anyone or under any pressure. Sometimes it takes years to achieve success. In such a situation, it is important to encourage yourself instead of losing patience. Along with this, stay among positive people.

