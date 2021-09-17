UPSC: Dr. Nidhi Patel cracked IAS exam in first attempt without coaching

UPSC: Many candidates appear in this exam every year for the Civil Services Exam, but the number of candidates who pass is very less. On the other hand, some candidates get success in the exam without coaching. One such success story is Dr. Nidhi Patel –

Doctor Nidhi Patel, MBBS and MD by profession is also one such UPSC topper who cleared the exam in 2017 without coaching in her first attempt and got AIR 364 in 2017.

Nidhi Patel, who hails from Allahabad, worked as a senior resident at Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi when she decided to take the civil services exam. While working as a doctor, she met needy people in many fields who needed help in various ways. She being a doctor could only help them medically, but she wanted to help those needy people more, for this she thought of joining the civil service.

Nidhi started preparing for her Civil Services exam very late, so she did not have many attempts left. He had only two attempts left to give the UPSC exam, for this he started working hard to clear one of the toughest exams in the country. The duration of his exam preparation was only 8 to 9 months, he got success in UPSC with so much preparation. He did not spend much time in making notes or writing answers during his preparation. They used to think that answer writing was an essential part of cracking the exam, but if the content is ready and already in your mind then writing practice is not so much needed.

Nidhi’s focus was on having good content, researching, reading UPSC syllabus thoroughly and maintaining time for each question. Their preparation mainly consisted of cracking mock tests and answering all the questions on time. According to the fund, cracking the UPSC exam is possible only when you have the confidence to do so.

