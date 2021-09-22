UPSC ESE 2022: UPSC Notification Issued, Engineering Service Pre-Examination will be held on this day, Apply From – upsc ese Recruitment 2022 Notification on upsc.gov.in, check upsc vacancy details

Highlights UPSC ESE 2022 notification issued.

UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination will be held on 20th February 2022.

Apply online from here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021, UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: The Central Public Service Commission has issued notification of Engineering Service Examination 2022 (UPSC ESE 2022). Recruitment for the posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication (UPSC Recruitment 2021) will be done by the Commission (UPSC). Online applications have started from 22nd September 2021.



The last date for submission of online application for recruitment for UPSC Group A and Group B posts is 12 October 2021. Interested candidates can register for Engineering Service Examination 2022 (UPSC Engineering Service Examination 2022) by visiting the official website of UPSC upsconline.nic.in. The direct link of UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Important dates of UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC ESE notification issued – 22 September 2021

Online registration begins – 22 September 2021

Last date to apply – 20 October 2021

UPSC ESE Starting Date – 20 February 2022

Admission to the preliminary examination – a few days before the examination

Preliminary Results (Pre-UPSC Results) – March / April 2022 (Provisional)

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2022 Details)

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 247 vacancies for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication posts.

Read also: Bihar SSC Jobs 2021: Government Jobs for Graduates in Bihar, Apply for Mine Inspector Post, Apply Here

Who can apply?

Must have relevant engineering degree from any recognized university. Visible students can also apply for this recruitment. Eligible applicants should be at least 21 years of age on 01 January 2022. So the maximum age limit should be only 30 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Also read: AIIMS Jobs 2021: Get government jobs in AIIMS, more than 100 posts in Group A posts, salary Rs 1.68 lakh

Selection process

Eligible applicants will get government jobs after going through three phases in this recruitment drive. The first stage preliminary examination which will have a total of 500 marks. The second stage will be the main examination of 600 marks and the third stage will be the interview round in which the candidates will have to get eligibility marks out of a total of 200 marks.

upsc engineering service exam 2022 notification

Official website

Link to apply online