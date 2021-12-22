upsc ese exam 2022: UPSC ESE 2022 exam pattern and syllabus: Here is engineering service exam pattern and syllabus – upsc ese 2022 exam pattern and syllabus in Hindi

Highlights The exam will be conducted offline on 20th February 2022.

UPSC conducts ESE exams.

Those who pass the pre-examination are included in the main examination.

There are now 2 months left in the Engineering Service Examination 2022 (UPSC ESE Examination 2022) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This test is conducted in three levels. There will be preliminary examination first, then main examination and then interview. The preliminary examination for engineering services will be held on 20th February 2022 and the main examination on 26th June 2022. It is the dream of millions of candidates to pass this exam. For which they have worked hard for years. Here we will give you complete information about the pattern and syllabus of this exam, to make your preparation easier.



Sample UPSC ESE Exam



Stage 1- This stage is also called ESE Preliminary Examination. The first paper has 200 marks and the second paper has two objective question papers of 300 marks. Candidates will have to clear the total cutoff as well as the cutoff of both the papers separately to pass the examination.

Stage 2 – This is the main ESE exam. Only candidates who have passed the prelims are eligible to appear in this stage. It consists of two descriptive papers of 300-300 marks. It is considered very difficult to clean.

Stage 3- Personal interview or personality test is the final stage of the exam. He has 200 points.

– ESE exam is conducted offline.

– ESE primary exam has 2 objective type papers, while main exam has 2 traditional type papers.

– ESE Prelims Paper 1 is common to every student while Paper 2 is the engineering subject of the candidate in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The medium of both the exams is English only.

One-third marks will be deducted in the preliminary examination for each wrong answer.

ESE Elementary Examination syllabus (UPSC ESE Elementary Examination syllabus)



Paper 1-



General Studies and Engineering Qualifications



Contemporary issues of national and international importance related to social, economic and industrial development.

Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Engineering Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, General Principles of Design, Drawing, Safety Importance, Product Quality Methods, Production, Maintenance and Services, Energy and Environment Basics: Conservation, Engineering Covering Environment and Pollution Climate Change, Environmental Impact Assessment , The basics of project management, the basics of literature science and engineering, information and communication technology (ICT) based tools and their applications in engineering such as networking, e-governance and technology-based ethics and values ​​education engineering business.

Paper-2



Civil engineering



Building Materials, Solid Mechanics, Design of Steel Structures, Concrete and Manari Structures, Planning and Management, Fluid Flow, Hydraulics Machines and Hydropower, Engineering and Water Resources Engineering. Survey and geology, transport engineering etc.

Mechanical engineering



Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer, IC Engines, Turbo Machinery, Power Plant Engineering, Renewable Mechanics, Engineering Machinery, and Machinery. Mechatronics and Robotics

Electrical engineering



Engineering Mathematics, Electrical Materials, Electric Circuits and Fields, Electrical and Electronic Measurements, Computer Fundamentals, Basic Electronics Engineering, Analog, and Digital Electronics, Systems and Signal Processing, Control Systems, Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Power Systems, and Etc.

Electronics and Communication Engineering



Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, Electronic Measurement and Instrumentation, Network Analog and Digital Circuits, Control Systems, Computer Organization and Architecture, Electro. .